Who is Sasha Obama’s boyfriend, Clifton Powell Jr.?

Sasha Obama is reportedly dating Clifton Powell Jr. The news broke this Wednesday, with reports linking the two together over the past couple of months. Here’s all we know about Clifton Powell Jr and his relationship with Barack and Michelle Obama’s youngest daughter.

Clifton Powell and his son, Clifton Powell Jr., at the BET Awards.

Clifton Powell Jr. is the son of Clifton Powell, an actor known for his supporting performances on “Ray” and “Next Friday.” According to Page Six, Clifton Powell Jr. is a former basketball player who now directs commercials. Him and Sasha met when she started studying at the University of Southern California. Sasha was originally studying at the University of Michigan, and transferred to California last fall.

The Daily Mail broke the news of the relationship between Clifton and Sasha, capturing the two while out on a walk in California. Sasha was photographed wearing a flowy skirt, a crop top and some Birkenstock shoes while Clifton wore a t-shirt, jeans and a backward baseball cap.