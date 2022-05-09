Barack Obama posts new family photo while honoring wife Michelle for Mother’s Day

Barack Obama is showing off his beautiful family in celebration of Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, May 8, the former President of the United States took to social media to wish his beloved wife, Michelle Obama, a Happy Mother’s Day.

In the post, he honored the mother of his children--Malia Obama, 23, and Sasha Obama, 20, complimenting her skills as a mother while and praised her undeniable impact on the world. He went on to urg his millions of followers to do the same for the whatever mother figure they have in their lives.

©Barack Obama





“Happy Mother’s Day! I hope you all let the moms and mother-figures in your life know how much they mean to you,” the 44th President wrote on Twitter. “@MichelleObama, thank you for being a wonderful mother and role model to our daughters and to so many others around the world.”

In the photo Obama posted, the former first family are standing together in front of a lush background outside. All huddled together, Barack has his arms draped sweetly around his two daughters. Michelle stands on the end as Sasha leans in to her mom, who is wearing a long black and white summer dress with thick straps that show off her famously toned arms.

As fans of the family already know, Barack Obama isn’t afraid to show his family some love online. On his and Michelle’s wedding anniversary last year, in October of 2021, he posted an Instagram photo of them embracing one another in two different locations.

“Happy anniversary, Miche!” the politician started his caption, showing off the cute nickname he has for his wife. “Over the past 29 years, I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you.”

With Barack out of office and their kids all grown up and living in Los Angeles, it’s always good to see the whole family together again.