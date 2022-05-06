Michelle Obama honors her mother Marian Robinson for Mother’s Day

Former First Lady Michelle Obama kicks off the Mother’s Day holiday with the “Opening the White House” exhibit at the Obama Presidential Center Museum. Mrs. Obama informed that the exposition’s name is in honor of her mother, Marian Robinson.

According to the official information shared with HOLA! USA, the permanent exhibit will showcase miniature models of spaces at the White House, such as the East Room, the State Dining Room, and the South Lawn.

Rendering of the Obama Presidential Center’s “Opening the White House” exhibit.

Visitors will also learn about the talented artists, musicians, athletes, and performers who visited the White House during the Obama’s time in office.

“My mother gave me non-stop, unconditional love in so many ways. She fostered in me a deep sense of confidence in who I was and who I could be by teaching me how to think for myself, how to use my own voice, and how to understand my own worth”

Mrs. Obama said, “I simply wouldn’t be who I am today without her. And that’s why this Mother’s Day, I’m so excited to announce that we’ll be dedicating a space at the Obama Presidential Center in her honor.”

Malia Obama, Sasha Obama, mother-in-law Marian Robinson, first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama attend the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the Ellipse south of the White House December 3, 2015 in Washington, DC.

“The exhibit will feature a scale replica of the East Room where we held big dinners, replicas of the Blue Room where we decorated a huge Christmas tree for theholidays, and also a replica of the South Lawn wehre we hosted garden tours and Easter egg rolls, where we did state arrivals, and so much more,” she aded. “This is just one part of the story we’re telling at the Obama Presidential Center. And in the years ahead, we want to welcome you to Chicago to see it as well—maybe even with your mom.

So, happy Mother’s Day everyone. And especially to you, mommy. Love you.”

Watch Michelle’s special message about her mother: