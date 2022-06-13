Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt your heart

In case you missed it, this weekend Michelle Obama took to instagram to wish her daughter Sasha a happy birthday. The former first lady posted a heart-melting super sweet message for her youngest daughter who was turning 21!

Ms. Obama shared a photo of her holding baby Sasha and captioned it: “My baby has grown into a beautiful, independent, compassionate, highly capable young woman. But you will always be my littlest pea. ❤️ I’m so proud of the human you are becoming. Love, your Mommy.”

The 21-year-old birthday girl, Sasha Obama, who has recently been dating Clifton Powell Jr., the son of actor Clifton Powell Sr. is growing up!

It has only been six years since the Obama’s left the White House and now Sasha lives in Los Angeles (near her sister Malia, who is a writer for an Amazon Prime series) goes to the University of Southern California and is in a relationship. Seems like so much has changed since their Washington D.C. days.

However, Michelle’s post was not the only one to shine. The former President of the United States, Barack Obama, also posted an old photo of himself with Sasha in his arms. He wrote, “Happy birthday, Sasha! “I have loved watching you grow into the intelligent, beautiful, and caring young woman you’ve become. And no matter how old you get — you’ll always be my baby girl. Look at those cheeks!”