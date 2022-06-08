Malia Obama looks cool as she hangs out with friends in Los Angeles

Malia Obama was photographed looking like a true LA girl. The eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was spotted hanging out with her friends at a restaurant in Los Angeles this past Friday, wearing a cool and chill outfit that perfectly embodies her style.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia spends time with two friends.

The 23-year-old was wearing a blue tee and sweatshirt that she paired with black pants and Birkenstocks. She wore her hair long and had a pair of sunglasses at the top of her head. For jewelry, she wore a stylish chain around her neck.

©GrosbyGroup



Her outfit was cool and stylish.

Malia Obama is a screenwriter based in Los Angeles. While young, she already has some amazing experiences under her belt, including being an intern on the TV series “Girls” and now working as a writer in a series written by Golden Globe winner Donald Glover. “She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” said Glover of her in a Vanity Fair profile. “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon.”

The series Malia is currently working on is called “Hive” and is built around a “Beyonce-like” character. It’s part of Glover’s partnership with Amazon.

Earlier this May, Malia and her sister Sasha reunited in Los Angeles. The moment was captured by the paparazzi, who recorded the two doing their happy dance as they greeted each other. Sasha is Malia’s younger sister and is currently dating Clifton Powell Jr. This year, Powell has been photographed spending time with Malia, showing that the sisters are close and that the two are invested in each other’s love lives.