The world has watched Malia Obama grow up as she went from ten-year-old first daughter when her dad, President Barack Obama, took office in 2009, to today’s accomplished young woman – a college student attending Harvard University, where she enrolled back in 2017.

Born on July 4, 1998, Malia wasn’t always forging ahead with her own style. In fact, her early looks were basically twinning with her little sister Sasha Obama. But as she went from shy teen holding her dad’s hand in front of the cameras to a confident soon-to-be university grad, her style has been not just her own but very consistent from season to season. Increasingly poised and sophisticated, Malia – who in 2020 gave her first interview in mom Michelle Obama’s documentary Becoming – has always seemed to love A-line minis and shirt dresses, casual denim looks, neutral colors and effortless t-shirts and flats.

So, in honor of Malia Obama’s cool style, here’s an in-depth look at the former first daughter’s fashion, look by look!