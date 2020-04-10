Barack and Michelle Obama’s younger daughter Sasha Obama turned 18 in 2019, but for years, during her time as first daughter and beyond, we’ve witnessed the youngest Obama have some major style moments. Born on June 10, 2001 in Chicago, Illinois, Sasha – whose real name is Natasha – of course has a big sister Malia. But while the sisters definitely had similar styles when they were younger, as they got older we watched little sis grow into her own sense of fashion.

Over the seasons, we’ve seen Sasha rock summer mini dresses when she traveled to Spain, Italy and Martha’s Vineyard, and she has also worn some seriously stylish coats during the winter months, from fun boldly-colored faux fur to sophisticated tailored overcoats. Today, Sasha is a college student at the University of Michigan and stunning young woman who never ceases to impress. So we’re taking a look back at Sasha’s style, look by look, and the fashion trends that she has loved to wear.