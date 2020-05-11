Malia and Sasha Obama put their newfound styles on display in Netflix’s ‘Becoming’

In Michelle Obama’s new Netflix documentary, Becoming, viewers get a look at the former First Lady’s life post at the White House. The film follows Michelle on her new journey as an author and a motivational speaker, but it also offers a rare glimpse at her daughters, Malia, 21 and Sasha’s, 18, evolving styles and newfound fashion sense. When former President Barack Obama was first elected into office in 2008, his daughters were only ten and seven years old. During his eight-year tenure, the girls were mostly seen wearing chic and elegant separates that were presidential-approved.

The Obama daughters were expected to wear presidential-approved clothes

As the First Daughters, Malia and Sasha were expected to dress appropriately and modestly – think cute A-line skirts and dresses, preppy cardigans and printed sweaters. Aside from the fact they were children and likely not as dedicated to their personal styles, the girls were expected to set an example with their sartorial choices.

However, now that they’ve left the White House and have grown into young women, Malia and Sasha have the freedom to experiment with fashion. During a brief interview in which the siblings opened up about their inspiring mom, the girls are wearing casual outfits, unlike the garbs we watched them wear while growing up.

Malia and Sasha were mostly seen wearing chic A-line dresses and fun prints

In their joint interview, the sisters both appear wearing jeans and a t-shirt. Malia donned a peach-colored V-neck and light wash denim, while Sasha opted for ripped skinny jeans and a vintage-inspired Aaliyah graphic tee teamed with a pair of silver hoops. In another scene, the girls greet Michelle at the backstage of an event displaying a dressier look. Malia was wearing a long sleeve knit with tortoiseshell hoops and braided half-up hairstyle as Sasha rocked a mustard-hued crop top and a denim jacket.

Perhaps the presidential wardrobe had a greater influence on Malia as she continues to dress with a sense of modesty even outside the White House. She’s remained loyal to the classics wearing chic knitwear and preppy pea coats. Meanwhile, her younger sister Sasha has opted for a chic and trendy style that further aligns with Gen Z.