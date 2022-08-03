Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles

Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a ribbed tank top, AMV Camp shorts, green socks, and New Balance trainers.



Unlike their parents, Malia and her little sister Sasha Obama do not have social media accounts available to the public. They might have accounts under a different alias though. People have always been fascinated by the Obama daughters, with Sasha going viral in 2020 in a TikTok clip posted by one of her friends. In the viral video, the University of Michigan college student could be seen lip-synching alongside a friend to Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix.

am I crazy or is this Sasha thee Obama pic.twitter.com/yLDgsb6NgY — your sworn adversary (@ternjerler) October 25, 2020

Aside from paparazzi pics, their parents will share updates about their daughters. In April on Michelle’s last visit to the Ellen Degeneres show, she confirmed that they had both moved away from home. She also revealed that they have boyfriends. “They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home,” the Becoming quipped. “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”

On Malia’s 24th birthday, the former first lady shared a throwback of her daughter as a toddler, with a touching caption. “24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world. I’m so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you’ve become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Momm,” she wrote.