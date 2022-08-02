Brad Pitt gives his opinion on Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s viral dance moves

Brad Pitt gives his view on his 16-year-old daughter’s viral dance moves. The actor, who shares Shiloh with Angelina Jolie, said he gets emotional whenever he sees his talented girl giving her all on the dance floor.

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” the 58-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here. I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in, and flourish.”

©Shiloh Jolie-Pitt



Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dancing to Lizzo’s hit song ‘About Damn Time’

“Brad and Angie are both very proud,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her by any means.”

In May, Shiloh and her friends showed their moves to the rhythm of Lizzo’s hit song “About Damn Time.” In the video, Jolie-Pitt can be seen dancing around in her Jordan 1s sneakers, black hooded sweatshirt, and black sweatpants. Shiloh began taking beginner classes in November 2021 and became a pro a few months later.

The insider said, “Shiloh loves dancing. She’s seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now.”

“She’s made some good friends through the dancing community too, and they’re all in chat groups and share their favorite playlists and that type of stuff,” the source said. “The teachers are all very impressed with her and say the sky’s the limit if she wants to take it to the next level, and Shiloh may just do that.”

In addition to Shiloh, Pitt also has six kids with his ex. Maddox, 20; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.