Watch Shiloh Jolie Pitt dance to Doja Cat in an awesome video

Shiloh Jolie Pitt is a great dancer.

The 16-year-old, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, appeared in choreographer Hamilton Evan’s new video, showing off an impressive choreography built around Doja Cat’s new song.

The video is 7 minutes long and contains different trios dancing along to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” featured in the “Elvis” movie soundtrack. Jolie Pitt makes her entrance around the 2:30 minute mark, wearing a black Beatles shirt, black pants, and red sneakers. She stands in the middle, flanked by two dancers, and shows off her impressive dancing skills.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with viewers praising Jolie Pitt’s dance moves. She is the fourth of Jolie’s kids, younger than Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, and Pax, 17, but older than twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. She’s the first biological child of Jolie and Pitt and has long been an artist according to her mother, who called her “hysterically funny” when she was five years old. “Shiloh’s hysterically funny, one of the goofiest, most playful people you’ll ever meet,” she said in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2010. “Goofy and verbal, the early signs of a performer.”

Angelina Jolie, her kids Shiloh and Pax, and street artist JR.

This isn’t the first of Jolie Pitt’s dance videos. Late last month she appeared in another Hamilton Evans video, dancing along to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.” On that clip, she was one of the dancers on the flanks.

Jolie Pitt rumoredly started dancing in November 2021, quickly climbing the ranks and showing off her natural skills. She is 16 years old, having celebrated her birthday this May 26th.