Doja Cat wants to try a new career path: ‘My one hidden passion’

Doja Cat is thinking of trying a new career path! The singer has revealed one of her hidden passions, which might not be a surprise for many of her fans as she speaks her mind on many of her videos on social media, including when she gushed about Zayn Malik’s face.

The rapper opened up about her future proyects during a recent interview with ELLE, revealing that her one “hidden passion is stand-up” comedy, describing it as something that would be a “fun thing to do.”

“I get nervous just like anyone else, but it feels like it could be a natural,” Doja explained, as many of her fans are familiar with her humor and some of her jokes on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

When asked about some of her inspiration for comedy, she said that she is a big fan of Ziwe Fumudoh’s series on Showtime, the host has had many guest appearances including Emily Ratajkowski, Chet Hanks, RuPaul Drag Race star Katya, Ilana Glazer, Phoee Bridgers, Nicole Byer, and many more.

“Ziwe is so f—ing funny and she’s so smart and I love her so much,” Doja said, admitting that she would enjoy being invited to her show. “She usually likes to bait people into s—t, and it just would be funny to see her bait me.”

Doja also confessed that she is interested in starring in a TV series or film if the opportunity presents itself, “I’d love to act. I’d love to be in movies. That’s a massive want for me,” she concluded.