Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow still ‘love’ each other after 25 years apart

While Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt as a couple is long history, the two recently admitted to each other that there is still love between them. The two Hollywood stars got together for a conversation published on Paltrow’s site, Goop.

The conversation began discussing God’s True Cashmere, a brand of shirts that Brad created with his business partner, designer Sat Hari Khalsa, then in honor of father’s day, Gwyneth mentioned her father, Bruce who passed away in 2002 after battling cancer. Paltrow’s dad had a close relationship with Brad Pitt.

Regarding her father, Gwyneth asked Brad, “What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately.” The question, made the two reminisce, laugh and expressed their feelings.

Paltrow said “I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years.” and Pitt replied “And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now. And I do love you.” Which was received with a mutual “I love you so much.” Then Brad gave lengthy response about his ex’s father.

One of the many things I loved about Bruce—because he did have a profound effect on me and is someone I still think about—was he really fostered your voice, your independence. He carved the way for you guys to be who you are. And I think that’s so important to parenting, you know? So the child is free to find out who they are and what they love and what they don’t.

And when asked if he felt paternal energy from Bruce, Brad replied “one hundred percent. I felt that same kind of guidance that you would get from a coach or a mentor.”