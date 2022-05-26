Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has found her passion in dancing, and she is excellent at it. The 15-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt stole the spotlight alongside two other classmates while dancing to a hip-hop routine.

Shiloh and her friends showed their moves to the rhythm of Lizzo’s hit song “About Damn Time.” In the now-viral video, Jolie-Pitt can be seen dancing around in her Jordan 1s sneakers, black hooded sweatshirt, and black sweatpants.

©Shiloh Jolie-Pitt



Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dancing to Lizzo’s hit song ‘About Damn Time’

Shiloh began taking beginner classes in November 2021 and became a pro a few months later. Watch her moves below.

Months ago, on Friday, March 4, the Eternals actress was spotted on a shopping trip with Shiloh in Los Angeles. For their outing, the pair kept things low key —but Jolie still kept her casual ensemble chic.

The 46-year-old was bundled up in a long black shawl, which she paired with some slick black sunglasses and a matching facemask while she walked the streets with her teenager and a nearby bodyguard.

The effortlessly fashionable teen wore a black hoodie, shorts, and a pair of classic high top Chuck Taylors. Showing all the signs of a good shopping trip, she carried plastic bags full of clothes as she strolled next to her famous mother.