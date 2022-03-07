Angelina Jolie makes casual look chic on LA shopping trip with daughter Shiloh

Angelina Jolie makes casual look chic on LA shopping trip with daughter Shiloh

Simplicity is key

By Rebecah Jacobs -Los Angeles

If you saw Angelina Jolie on the street, you would never know she’s one of the biggest stars in the world.

On Friday, March 4, the Eternals actress was spotted on a shopping trip with her 15-year-old daughter Shiloh in Los Angeles. For their outing, the pair kept things low key--but Jolie still kept her casual ensemble chic, as always.

The 46-year-old was bundled up in a long black shawl, which she paired with some slick black sunglasses and a matching facemask while she walked the streets with her teenager and a nearby bodyguard.

Angelina Jolie makes casual look chic on LA shopping trip with daughter Shiloh©GrosbyGroup

To keep the outfit seamless, Jolie finished it off with black trousers and shoes, carrying her belongings in a black leather bag that hung on her arm. She also wore multiple, simple gold rings on her hands.

Shiloh kept true to her reputation as an effortlessly fashionable teen with a black hoodie, some shorts, and a pair of classic high top Chuck Taylors. Showing all the signs of a good shopping trip, she carried plastic bags full of clothes as she strolled next to her famous mother.

Angelina Jolie makes casual look chic on LA shopping trip with daughter Shiloh©GrosbyGroup

This Los Angeles outing comes following a rare Instagram post from Angelina last week, when she posted a photo of herself and the 15-year-old in Cambodia.

“A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people, and I feel my soul is recovering,” she wrote in her caption. “This has always been a special country for me and our family.”

Jolie adopted her eldest child, Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 20, from Cambodia. She also founded a non-profit charity organization dedicated to environmental security, improving health, and creating peace and stability in all communities in his name called the Maddox Jolie-Pitt (MJP) Foundation.

While on her latest trip to Cambodia, she also shared a picture of herself during a meeting writing, “Happy to be reunited with friends and colleagues at MJP Foundation in Samlot district.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more