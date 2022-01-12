Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne go for a grocery run in Los Angeles

It’s no secret that Angelina Jolie loves spending quality time with her kids.

On Tuesday, January 11, the Eternals actress was spotted on a grocery run with her youngest daughter, 13-year-old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The pair paid a visit to popular Los Angeles grocery store Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills, where they picked up a case of Bubly sparkling water and a bag of fresh herbs.

Given the low-key nature of their endeavor, the mother-daughter duo both kept things casual.

Vivienne pulled back her light brown hair into a low ponytail and wore a white long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, and a pair of sneakers. While Angelina was also dressed down, she still looked effortlessly chic, wearing an all-black look with a light coat over a long-sleeve black shirt, black pants, and black heeled pointed-toe boots. The star also carried a black leather Celine purse and accessorized with lightly-tinted sunglasses.