Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne go for a grocery run in Los Angeles

It’s no secret that Angelina Jolie loves spending quality time with her kids.
On Tuesday, January 11, the Eternals actress was spotted on a grocery run with her youngest daughter, 13-year-old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The pair paid a visit to popular Los Angeles grocery store Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills, where they picked up a case of Bubly sparkling water and a bag of fresh herbs.
Given the low-key nature of their endeavor, the mother-daughter duo both kept things casual.
Vivienne pulled back her light brown hair into a low ponytail and wore a white long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, and a pair of sneakers. While Angelina was also dressed down, she still looked effortlessly chic, wearing an all-black look with a light coat over a long-sleeve black shirt, black pants, and black heeled pointed-toe boots. The star also carried a black leather Celine purse and accessorized with lightly-tinted sunglasses.
Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, share six children together: Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. It seems like Vivienne enjoys accompanying her mother for grocery runs the most, though, as they were just spotted at Gelson’s together in November 2021.
The mother-daughter duo also had a recent shopping trip at H&M in London, England, where the teenager supported Angelina at her Eternals premiere. The actress was spotted sweetly putting her arm around Vivienne as the two made their way through the busy Oxford Circus area to visit the Swedish clothing brands’ flagship store, located at the Regent Street intersection.