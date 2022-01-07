The Weeknd’s new album fuels rumors of Angelina Jolie romance

The Weeknd’s new album, “Dawn FM,” dropped on January 7th. As expected, a lot of theories and close looks at his lyrics dropped as well, including more speculation on his rumored romance with Angelina Jolie.

The Weeknd addresses his relationships in almost all of his songs, but fans associated Angelina Jolie with the eight track of his record, called “Here We Go… Again.” “My new girl, she’s a movie star,” sings The Weeknd. “I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell. But I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressing thoughts.” It’s not the most incriminating of evidence, but it’s enough to get fans excited.

The rumors of romance between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie have been around for some time, thanks to several sightings together. The pair was photographed leaving a restaurant, which some insiders claimed was due to The Weeknd trying to kick start his film career. A week later, they were spotted at a private concert. While the two haven’t made any public statements on the matter, Angelina went out of her way to avoid talking about him when doing press for her film “Eternals.”

Angelina avoided talking about The Weeknd as she did press interviews for her film "Eternals"

The Weeknd has previously dated Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez, which were mentioned pretty memorably in a variety of his songs. If he’s really dating Angelina Jolie, we’ll likely see her pop up in a few of his upcoming songs.

“Dawn FM” marks The Weeknd’s fifth studio album. It has received great reviews from critics and will likely break plenty of records.