Angelina Jolie says she’s ‘not a perfect parent by any means’

Angelina Jolie can admittedly be “pretty tough” on herself when it comes to parenting her six kids. The Eternals actress, 46, got candid about her role as a mom in a new interview with PEOPLE magazine. “I’m not a perfect parent by any means,” she said. “Every day I feel like I’m more aware of everything I don’t do right. And I’m pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Did I [say] the right thing?’”

©Getty Images



Mom of six Angelina Jolie said that she is ‘not a perfect parent by any means’ (son Pax not pictured above)

The Oscar winner, who split from husband Brad Pitt in 2016, added, “My children have done many, many loving things. My children’s kindness has been very healing to me.”

Angelina is a mom to Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The Marvel star called her kids “pretty great people.” “And because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other,” Angelina said. “It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids.”

©Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for RFF



The Marvel actress said her kids are ‘pretty great people’

The actress also shared that she has “six very individual human beings” in her home. “I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn’t you be?” Angelina said. “We’re supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can’t figure out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically develop with them.”

Eternals opens in theaters Nov. 5