Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looks so much like mom Angelina Jolie at ‘Eternals’ premiere

Like mother, like daughter! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt joined her mom Angelina Jolie at the Hollywood premiere of Marvel Studios’ new film, Eternals. The 15-year-old color coordinated with her mom wearing a neutral-colored dress. While Shiloh has been compared to her father Brad Pitt in the past, Twitter users were commenting on the teen’s resemblance to Angelina on Monday.

©WireImage



Angelina Jolie brought five of her children to the ‘Eternals’ premiere on Oct. 18

“Shiloh jolie pitt looks exactly like angelina jolie,” one social media user tweeted. Another wrote, “Shiloh is a spitting image of mommy.” Some noted that Shiloh is a blend of both of her famous parents. “Shiloh is literally the perfect clone of Angelina, and Brad,” a Twitter user penned.

The premiere at the El Capitan Theatre was a family affair for Angelina, whose kids, minus son Pax, were in attendance. Shiloh, Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13, hit the carpet posing for photos with their mother at the star-studded event.

©Getty Images



The actress lent her 2014 Academy Awards dress to her daughter Zahara

Zahara borrowed a dress from her mom for the outing. The Oscar winner’s eldest daughter stepped out wearing the Elie Saab gown that she wore to the 2014 Academy Awards. “My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, Angelina, who plays Thena in Eternals, stunned at the premiere of her newest film wearing a structural draped corset and pant ensemble from Balmain.

Eternals opens in theaters Nov. 5