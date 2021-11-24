The Weeknd’s new TV show is picked up by HBO and announces its cast

The Weeknd’s new HBO series, which he created and is starring in, has been officially ordered to series. The cast is rounded out by a mix of actors and singers, including Lily Rose-Depp, Troye Sivan, Tunde Adebimpe, and Anne Heche.

The series, titled “The Idol,” was co-created by Sam Levinson, creator of HBO’s super-successful “Euphoria,” a series with a heavy emphasis on music and drug abuse, something that “The Idol” will likely lean towards. The new series has been in development since the summer and will officially start shooting soon, in Los Angeles.

“The Idol” will center on the relationship that forms between a female pop star and a self-help guru and cult leader. Per HBO, the series is “set against the backdrop of the music industry, centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.” Having been developed by The Weeknd, who’s been involved in the music industry for years, the show will likely have an interesting perspective on music and the industry as a whole. The series will be directed by Amy Seimetz, a filmmaker who’s known for her offbeat projects, including the critically acclaimed series “The Girlfriend Experience.”