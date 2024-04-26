Zendaya and Tom Holland’s marriage plans: Report

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship is going strong. According to new reports, the couple has even discussed marriage and has planned for a future together.

Holland and Zendaya at this year’s Paribas Open

A source spoke to PEOPLE and revealed that Holland and Zendaya are very serious about each other. “There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality,” said the source. They also commented on the fact that the pair prefers to keep their private life out of the spotlight, opting to keep their dynamic to themselves. “They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part,” continued the source. “Both are private.”

The couple met on the set of “Spider-Man” and were friends long before they clarified the status of their relationship. While they prefer to discuss their work with the press, over the past year the two have felt more comfortable discussing their relationship publicly.

Zendaya and Holland’s public sightings over the past year

Tom Holland is watching Zendaya again 😭❤️( Tomdaya 🫠✨) pic.twitter.com/tMOyomL8lF — Erni (@tomsnapchats) April 11, 2024

This year, Zendaya has been involved in two large films: “Dune Part 2” and “Challengers.” Over the past couple of weeks, Holland has been attending various press events in her support. In his case, he’s been readying for the debut of his West End production of “Romeo and Juliet.”

Zendaya appears thrilled with the opportunity to watch him perform onstage. “I’m going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can,” she said in an interview with Vogue.