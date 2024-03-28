Tom Holland to star as Romeo in ‘Romeo & Juliet’ play

Tom Holland is taking a new step in his career. The actor will be starring in a new stage production of “Romeo & Juliet” that will take place in the West End, in London.
Deadline reports that the play will be directed by Jamie Lloyd, and will co-star Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, a newcomer in the industry. She’ll play the role of Juliet. The play will also star Freema Agyeman as the Nurse, Michael Balogun as the Friar, Tomiwa Edun as a Capulet, Mia Jerome as a Montague, and more.
“Romeo & Juliet” will open this May 23 and run until August 3.
Holland released a statement today, after the announcement of Francesca Amewudah-Rivers joining the cast. “Beyond excited to announce our cast for Romeo and Juliet. I can’t wait to get started and I know we’ll create something really special together,” he said.
“I’m so grateful to be making my West End debut as Juliet with The Jamie Lloyd Company,” said Amewudah-Rivers. “It’s a dream to be joining this team of incredible artists with Jamie at the helm. I’m excited to bring a fresh energy to this story alongside Tom, and to welcome new audiences to the theatre.”
The upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ movie
According to reports, Tom Holland and Zendaya will return to the Marvel universe for one more Spider Man film. Per the InSneider, it appears the new Spider-Man will begin shooting this September-October. The film appears to be looking for a director, with Justin Lin, of the “Fast & Furious” franchises, being eyed for the position.
The most recent Holland-led Spider Man film was “No Way Home,” which came out in 2021. The movie was a great success, grossing over $1.9 billion in the box office and becoming the highest grossing film by Sony Studios.