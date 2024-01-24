Tom Holland approves of Zendaya’s new haircut in sweet post

Tom Holland is always in support of Zendaya, no matter her style. Following Zendaya’s debut of her new and edgy hairstyle, which she debuted at the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show, Holland shared a photo of his girlfriend in one of his Instagram stories.

©Tom Holland



Zendaya’s new haircut

Holland shared a black and white photo of Zendaya on his Instagram stories. The photo shows off Zendaya’s look for the Schiaparelli show, which is made up of a black and tight dress with some details on the side of the arms and her new baby bangs haircut. Overall, the look gives off a futuristic vibe, in line with Zendaya’s upcoming film, “Dune 2,” which premieres on March 1st. Holland’s post follows a public appearance earlier this month when he was asked about his relationship status with Zendaya, with a photographer asking him if the two had broken up. “No, absolutely not,” said Holland.

Rumours of a break up first popped up when Zendaya reduced her follwing count to zero on Instagram. Her decision was taken earlier this year, following her post of the poster for her upcoming movie, “Challengers.”

Zendaya’s amazing sense of fashion

Over the course of her career, Zendaya has become a fashion icon, especially thanks to her partnership with Law Roach, her stylist. The two have developed a friendship, with them speaking fondly about each other. "He's my first, one-and-only stylist," said Zendaya to Elle last year. "When I met him, he owned a vintage store in Chicago. I was a 14-year-old that, up until that point, had tried to dress myself, and it was tough. We immediately connected, and we've grown up so much together. It's been an evolution, and we've been able to experiment together, and I've learned so much from him in the process."