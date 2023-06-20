First look at Zendaya in upcoming tennis drama ‘Challengers’: Watch the trailer

The first trailer for the highly anticipated Luca Guadagnino film ‘Challengers’ starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist has been released. The Emmy winner stars as professional tennis player Tashi, who is married to Faist’s character, Art. The couple will be reuniting with Patrick, played by O’Connor, and their love triangle will rekindle, as the three athletes are not just rivals but also former lovers.

The official logline details the story of “three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner and reignite old rivalries on and off the court.”

The talented actress can be seen in the trailer showing her tennis skills, facing some intense and dramatic scenes on and off the field. Produced by MGM, the film is set to be released in theaters in September 2023, with Guadagnino serving as director and producer, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ producer Amy Pascal, and executive producer Bernard Bellew.

The ‘Bones and All’ director previously revealed to Variety that Zendaya committed to the role and impressed the film crew while shooting some of the scenes, after training for three months to embody the character and perfect her movements. “She’s wonderful,” she said to the publication. “I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don’t use any of her double. She’s so good.”

“They spent like three months working very hard,” the director said about the three actors. “Everybody – technically, athletically.”

