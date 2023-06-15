Tom Holland makes rare comment about Zendaya relationship, says he’s ‘locked down’

Tom Holland and Zendaya have one of the world’s most notorious relationships. The two met on the set of “Spider-Man,” one of the biggest franchises in the world, and revealed that they were together in 2021. Despite their confirmation, the two are very private about their personal life, rarely making statements about their relationship or sharing photos. In a new interview, Holland appeared to be more open than ever, sharing that he was “locked down” and “in love.”

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Holland was asked about his levels of “rizz,” which refers to people’s abilities to seduce others. “I’m locked up, so I’m happy and in love,” he said. “So, I’ve got no need for rizz.”

He elaborated and revealed that in order for his rizz to work people need to be in love with him, ideally “making a movie with each other.” “It definitely helps when the characters you’re playing are falling in love with one another,” he said. “You can sort of blur the lines a little bit.” He mentioned Zendaya further on in the interview, claiming that she sends him memes on a constant basis.

“I can’t keep up because I delete my Instagram for days at a time,” he said. “I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I’ll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her. And I try and keep up, but it’s intense.”

Holland and Zendaya have been linked together for years but it was only in 2021 that they’re relationship was revealed when the two were photographed kissing in a car. Since, the two have been photographed while traveling and working on different locations, including Italy and New York.

