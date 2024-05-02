Feid opens the door of his tour bus: How to stay with the Colombian singer and live a VIP experience

Feid is giving fans the opportunity of a lifetime. The Colombian singer, who recently won big at the Latin American Music Awards, is partnering with Airbnb during their latest summer release, featuring a series of extraordinary experiences; including a stay inside the Ferrari Museum, a living room session with Doja Cat, a re-creation of the X-Men mansion, and so much more.

This time Feid is opening the doors of his tour bus during his summer world tour FERXXOCALIPSIS. Fans will get a chance to join him on the road for a week, gaining access backstage and front row at multiple shows.

©Kelsey McClellan





Apart from singing along to his hit songs, you will stay inside his neon green tour bus, which was custom-made for the singer and includes private bunks, and a hangout space to play video games, eat Colombian snacks, and live a day in the life of Feid.

©Kelsey McClellan





Bookings open May 3, for one of the following four weeks:

Week 1: June 6 – June 14 in Philly, Newark, Hartford, and Boston

Week 2: June 16 – June 22 in NYC, Washington DC, and Greensboro

Week 3: June 23 – 29 in Duluth and Orlando

Week 4: July 1 – 6 in multiple locations in Miami

©Kelsey McClellan





“You will get front-row seats and VIP access to performances at each stop. And join in our tour traditions, like competing to thrift the worst outfit for bragging rights and taking home a championship belt after a video game tournament,” the description reads, with many of his fans already sharing their excitement to book a stay with Feid.

©Kelsey McClellan





“Move in true FERXXO style in a tour bus I helped design—in signature neon green, of course, because the color of Medellín’s mountains is never far from my mind,” he stated. “When we’re not on the road, you will be behind the scenes, and front row, at a bunch of shows to see the FERXXO crew life. Dale play, and I will see you soon.”