Did Karol G confirm engagement with Feid during her latest concert?

Karol G left her fans speechless after an apparent revelation during her latest concert in Guatemala. The Colombian star surprised the audience during her performance, where she interacted with her fans and talked about her relationship with Feid, which seemed to be getting serious.

The singer took the stage to perform her hit songs, and showed her love and appreciation to the crowd, even stopping at one point to read one of the signs someone was holding. “Karol, my husband wants to leave me for you,” Karol G read, to which she responded with honesty; “But I’m already engaged.”

Her recent statement left many to believe that her romance with Feid is more than just a passing relationship, indicating that they could be ready to take things to a new level. “But if he still wants to leave you for me, you should find someone else,” she said to the fan holding the sign.

And while Karol G hinted at a possible engagement on stage, others think she was not entirely serious, as the pair are known for keeping their relationship private, and she has yet to be seen with an engagement ring. The clip quickly went viral, with some fans thinking Karol G is ready to say “I do” to Feid, and others commenting that it was just an expression and she is not actually engaged.

It’s no secret that the two musicians have shown support and love for each other in recent months, with the pair even sharing clothes. Feid was also in attendance during many of her concerts and even shared a sweet moment with Karol G after she won a Latin Grammy in November, hugging her after receiving the award.