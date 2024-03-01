Karol G’s private jet makes an emergency landing after cockpit filled with smoke

Karol G’s private plane made an emergency landing after the cockpit began to be filled with smoke. The vessel, which was boarded by Karol G and 15 other passengers, departed from Burbank Airport and rerouted to Van Nuys Airport, both located in Los Angeles.

Footage of the incident was captured by various newstations and showed Karol G leaving the plane and hugging some of the people that were onboard. The video also shows the recording of the call between the pilot and the airport, where he explained that the nature of the emergency landing was the presence of smoke in the cockpit.

The aircraft, which is decorated with Karol G’s famous heart tattoo, reportedly left Burbank airport on Thursday evening and was heading east. The pilot reported the problem and was forced to turn back. Upon landing, the plane was welcomed by an emergency crew at around 9pm. The landing was smooth and there were no injuries reported from anyone involved.

Karol G is in the midst of her Mañana Será Bonito tour. She’s scheduled to perform in Guatemala City today, March 1st. No changes have been announced in her schedule and Karol G hasn’t made any statements on social media.

In the coming weeks, Karol G has shows in El Salvador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

©GettyImages



Karol G won her first Grammy earlier this year

Karol G’s sweet message to Mexico

Karol G recently concluded her string of shows in Mexico. The artist performed seven times across Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, and shared an emotional message to her Mexican followers, thanking them for all of the love. “Mexico, you gave me 7 unforgettable nights,” she wrote in a post shared on Instagram. “Unforgettable. You guys had the sweetest fan actions, the most special presents, and an energy that was out of this world. I miss you all but I’m thankful for what we shared. CDMX, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, thank you!”

