Karol G and Young Miko find love in her new music video ‘Contigo’ featuring Tiesto

Karol G has people ready to fall in love after dropping her new song with Tiesto, “CONTIGO.” Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the track features an interpolation of Leona Lewis’ iconic hit “Bleeding Love” with a pop-synth fusion set that brings joy to your ears. While the song could have stood alone, it comes with a beautiful music video starring Young Miko as Karol’s love interest. The Puerto Rican singer does not sing on the track, but the chemistry between her and Karol G is undeniably electric as they tell a love story.



It opens up with the singers riding down the street in a car, smiling at each other and holding hands. They have fun in an apartment together, drinking, having snacks, and giving each other tattoos. Miko gives Karol G a locket that comes back later in the story.

©Karol G







The ladies continue to make special memories before going into a stall together at what looks like a high school. In what seems like a breakup scene, Karol G gives Miko back the locket. “I hope it’s us in the end,” it says inside.

Cut to the club where Tiesto is DJing, Miko sees Karol G dancing alone. She makes her way to the singer, and they start dancing close. The video ends with them about to share a kiss, with clips of a volcano exploding, a rocket taking off, and fireworks.

©Karol G





The music video has sparked some rumors. “If Miko doesn’t sing at any time in this something’s happening,” someone commented on Karol’s Instagram post. Others were hoping to see Feid appear. Karol G’s goal with the music video, according to her press release, is that “everyone has the right to celebrate love in all its forms.”

