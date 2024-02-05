Karol G gets emotional with Maluma after receiving Grammy: ‘Viva Colombia!’

Karol G continues her successful music career with another incredible achievement. The Colombian singer was recognized with the Música Urbana award at the 66th annual ceremony, receiving the award on stage, after it was announced by her friend Christina Aguilera, and her longtime collaborator Maluma.

The singer was all smiles while receiving the award and even took a moment to give a shout out to her home country after sharing a sweet moment with Maluma off the stage. “Hi everybody, my name is Karol G. I am from Medellín, Colombia. This is my first time at the Grammys, and this is my first time holding my own Grammy,“ she said.

“I’m super happy, I’m super nervous, I’m super excited to be in front of so many legends that I admire and respect. This is such a beautiful thing. My album has given me the best memories in my life, my whole life!“ Karol G said to the audience.

“I promise to give you my best, always, and I hope this is the first of many. So thank you everybody,” she said before sharing a clip with Maluma talking about her reaction. ”Talk to me winner!“ Maluma said to Karol, with her confessing that she was talking to the press backstage while holding back the tears.

Karol G junto a Maluma ! pic.twitter.com/7jwYYnOghs — KAROL G COLOMBIA 🇨🇴 (@ColombiaKarolG) February 5, 2024

“Que viva Colombia!” Maluma said in the video, with the Grammy winner agreeing and sharing her excitement. “I love you all!” she added. Karol G also declared her appreciation for her fans on stage; “My fans that came and enjoyed my album, and got motivation and inspiration with me, and heal with me.“