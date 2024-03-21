Karol G’s bikini pics gets Camila Cabello, Becky G, and Paris Hilton riled up

Karol G has some of the hottest women in Hollywood in her comments after posting spicy bikini photos. On Wednesday, the Colombian singer shared a gallery from the Dominican Republic in a white bikini top and itsy bitsy green bikini bottoms, that got over four million likes and over fifty thousand comments.

Karol G, was feeling herself, captioning the post, “My God,” and she wasn’t the only one. Becky G has one of the top liked comments writing, “Queeee calorrrr carooooolinaaaaa.” Camila Cabello shared the love commenting, “mamacitaaaaaaa (heart eye emoji),” as well as Paris Hilton, who left her signature phrase, “That’s hot (fire emoji).”

The singer, recently named Billboard Women of the Year, was in the Dominican Republic for two shows that left a lasting impression on her. She shared a recap video on her Instagram story writing in Spanish, “RD! I carry you with me in my heart. What flavor, what energy, what love! You surprised me, and I leave infinitely grateful! I love you.”

The Griselda star, who recently had a terrifying emergency landing on her private plane, made the concert especially special for a devoted fan, Marleny Peralta, revealing the gender of her unborn child. “Es una Bichota,” confirmed Karol G. The happy parents-to-be, confirmed to HOLA! USA, they named their daughter Delaney Carolina after the singer, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro.

The 33-year-old’s “Mañana Será Bonito LATAM Tour” has been record-breaking. She made history in Costa Rica with the highest ticket sales for any concert in the country and became the first female artist to sell out four shows in Spain and Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.



It’s been an unstoppable moment for Karol G’s career. She was also announced as co-chair for this year’s Met Gala alongside Anna Wintour, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya.