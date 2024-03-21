How Eiza González prepared to play a physicist in new Netflix show ‘3 Body Problem’

Eiza González is sharing her excitement for the release of her new Netflix series ‘3 Body Problem.’ The Mexican star is taking big steps in Hollywood, both in film and television, this time playing the role of a talented scientist, who is intrigued by new developments that could change the course of history, and bring aliens into the mix.

The 8-episode series is based on a fan-favorite trilogy by Chinese novelist Liu Cixin and focuses on the top scientists in the world, including Auggie Salazar, played by Eiza. Auggie is part of the ‘Oxford Five’ scientists, and fans of the franchise are aware that her role was adapted into the series from the original character of a man named Wang Miao.

©Netflix



Eiza described the series as “groundbreaking” and “challenging.”

Described as a “nanotech trailblazer,” Eiza’s character represents Latina scientists and plays a fundamental part in the mystery that the characters will be delving into, uncovering more details about an intriguing countdown.

Producers of the show, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo, highlighted the importance of representation during a recent panel ahead of the release, as it is expected to one of the most successful sci-fi shows of the year, giving readers and viewers a new take on the original story.

Eiza attended the premiere of the show and shared her experience and how she prepared to give life to the physicist. “The more we knew the more that we would ask the scientists, and we would get involved,” Eiza said to Hey U Guys during her latest interview on the red carpet, revealing that she did her part in researching. “The writer has such a broad imagination, and he’s a genius,” she added.

©Netflix



Auggie will uncover a mysterious event that could change the course of history and humanity.

“Humanity loves to ponder on what-ifs, and so I think the show is gonna open people’s brains to be like; what if this happened, what if it didn’t happen,” the star said to the publication. “I was just really raw making this project, and making [Auggie] and walking away I was excited to see the results.”

The actress revealed that it was almost a year of filming and preparing to embody Auggie, and admitted that she is proud of her role, inviting all viewers to watch the new sci-fi series. “3 Body Problem is now yours,” she wrote; “Welcome to the unknown.”