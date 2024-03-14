Eiza Gonzalez gives Betty Boop vibes at 3 Body Problem premiere

Eiza Gonzalez is ready for one of the biggest shows of her life. The Mexican actress is starring in “3 Body Problem,” the series developed by the creators of “Game of Thrones.” She attended the premiere at SXSW, in a stunning custom Prada outfit that made her look like a mixture of Betty Boop and Sailor Moon.

©GettyImages



Gonzalez at the ‘3 Body Problem’ world premiere

Gonzalez compared herself to the two fictional characters in an Instagram post, captioning it “Sailot Moon + Betty Boop.” She wore a red Prada jumpsuit that was made up of dark shorts and long red fabrics. It had an open back, keeping most of the outfit’s details in the front, where the red fabric was accessorized with some metallic circles spread throughout.

©GettyImages



A closer look at Gonzalez in SXSW

Gonzalez’s make up and styling was very similar to that of Betty Boop, with her short dark hair curled and her lips red. She tied the whole look together with some silver jewelry in the shape of earrings, bracelets and rings.

“Thank you Prada for this custom dream!” she concluded in her post’s caption.

More about ‘3 Body Problem’

Over the past week, Gonzalez has been sharing her excitement over her new series. She shared a reel set to Beyonce’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” that shows her flying from Amsterdam to SXSW in Texas, and getting ready for the ‘3 Body Problem’ premiere. She also shared clips enjoying herself at the festival, spending time with her castmates and attending interviews and rides around the city.

“3 Body Problem” stars an ensemble cast, made up of herself, Benedict Wong, John Bradley, Marlo Kelly and more. It follows various people as they cope with an alien encounter.