Eiza González shares her beautiful visit to an Elephant Sanctuary: ‘This was beyond magical’

After celebrating her 34th birthday, Eiza González is currently enjoying a getaway, and she’s been teasing details about it via her Instagram stories. While she hasn’t revealed the exact location, the photos hint that she could be in Thailand, where Eiza was able to visit an elephant sanctuary, a touching experience that moved her. The Mexican actress graciously shared glimpses of her remarkable experience with her fans, capturing moments of getting close to elephants undergoing rehabilitation and feeding them.

Eiza’s close encounter with elephants

Summing up her experience at the Sanctuary, Eiza shared a video on her feed where she is seen very close to an elephant, gently petting it. In the caption the actress wrote, “This was beyond magical 💘🐘 Went to meet these majestic beings at a sanctuary where they heal and rehab them to return them to their environment.🫶🏼It’s hard to believe we coexist with such creatures, we are so lucky to be able to. I swear we aren’t worthy of them. It’s moments like these that make me the absolute happiest. I was beaming!🥹🫶🏼🙏🏼❤️🌺”

The clip of Eiza sweetly petting, feeding, and even kissing the elephant has garnered over a million views worldwide and thousands of likes including some from Alessandra Ambrosio and Kelly Ripa among others.

From the footage, the Mexican actress appears entirely at ease alongside these majestic creatures, a sentiment echoed by one of her closest friends, who disclosed that elephants rank among Eiza’s favorite animals. Actress Georgia Flores revealed her friend’s fondness for this species: “I know this is what your heaven looks like,” a statement to which the Mexican replied, “You know me so well,” along with an elephant emoji.

Eiza’s love for nature

In addition to this clip, Eiza shared several images showing some of the stunning temples she visited in the last few hours. Despite her busy work schedule, the actress always makes time to disconnect and vacation surrounded by nature.

Even when the trips are not for pleasure, the Mexican thoroughly enjoys connecting with Mother Earth, as she did last June when she was in New Zealand filming the movie “Ash,” an opportunity she took to enjoy the spectacular landscapes.

As filming came to a close last June, Eiza González bid farewell to New Zealand on social media with a set of her most special photos of this beautiful place. Reflecting on her departure, the Mexican actress expressed deep affection, remarking, “Kia Ora New Zealand. Making our film here has been one of the most special experiences of my life. The mana of this land is transformative. I love getting lost in it. 🤍 I can’t believe we are nearing the end. I will miss you Auckland.”

