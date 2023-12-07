Eiza González and Úrsula Corberó to guest star in ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ TV show

Eiza González, Alexander Skarsgard and Úrsula Corberó are some of the A-lister names that have joined “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” a TV series based on the 2005 Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt film.

Alexander Skarsgard at the Marrakech International Film Festival

The actors would serve as guest stars, with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine serving as the series leads. While inspired on the Jolie and Pitt film, the TV show adaptation seems to take the story in a different direction than the one layed out by the film. “Two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith,“ reads the logline provided by Prime Video.

“Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?”





González and Corberó are two of the exciting guest stars the series has announced

More details about “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

The series is co-created by Glover and Francesca Sloane, with both previously collaborating on the series “Atlanta.” Other guest stars that have been confirmed include Sarah Paulson, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, Parker Posey, and more.

“Mr and Mrs Smith” premieres in Prime Video on February 2nd.

