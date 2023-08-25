Úrsula Corberó spent the pandemic with Chino Darín’s family

Úrsula Corberó is an international figure, known primarily for her work in “Money Heist,” the Spanish Netflix phenomenon. She played Tokyo, the lead character of the series over three seasons that aired in five parts, from 2017 to 2021. In a new interview, she disccussed her eight year relationship with Chino Darín.

©GettyImages



Darin and Corbero at the San Sebastian Film Festival

Corberó’s relationship with Darín was strengthened by the pandemic. The two sheltered in place in Buenos Aires, the home of Darín’s family, and while she struggled with the emotions that swirled during those stressful months, she felt comfortable with her boyfriend and his family. “I was aware that I also had the right to feel bad, like any other person. I was 13,000 kilometers away from my family,” she said to Vogue Spain. Since, her and Darín often go on trips together, including attending the Film Festival in Menorca, one of Corberó’s favorite islands.

Corberó believes her relationship with Darín has been succesful thanks to a change she’s experienced over the years and experiencing various romantic failures. “I had already gone through relationships where I tried to keep things hidden and my life private and I realized that I couldn’t do that anymore. At the end, it doesn’t work. Maybe for some people it does, but for me and my personality, it didn’t work out.”

Chino Darín is the son of the beloved Argentinean actor Ricardo Darín. Over the course of his career, he’s performed in telenovels, films, and more. He met Corberó in the set of the Spanish TV show “The Embassy,” shortly after announcing that the two were in a relationship.

Related Video: Rihanna secretly gives birth to second baby with A$AP Rocky Loading the player...