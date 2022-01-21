Úrsula Corberó and Chino Darín enjoy a sunny beach day in Uruguay

Úrsula Corberó is taking a break from her busy schedule to enjoy some fun in the sun.

The Spanish actress and her longtime boyfriend, Ricardo Mario ‘Chino’ Darín, were spotted at the beach in Punta Del Este, Uruguay. The pair was all smiles as they arrived, with Chino wearing a simple grey T-shirt paired with his green swim trunks. Úrsula walked the sand wearing a floor length kimono decorated with a floral pattern, which she soon took off to reveal her skimpy lavendar bikini.

Photos from the fun day show the couple setting up camp on the beach before making themselves more comfortable and getting into their swimsuits. While Darín sat in a lounge chair under an umbrella, Corberó ventured down to the water to enjoy some waves before coming back to soak up some rays of her own.

According to reports from the Argentine program Farándula Show, the couple arrived in Uruguay this past weekend to enjoy the southern summer.

Chino’s father, Ricardo Darín, is said to have a house in the José Ignacio area, one of the most popular places to spend the holidays among celebrities. On Sunday, Ricardo celebrated his 65th birthday, a party both Úrsula and Chino attended.

Corberó has been in a relationship with Darín since 2016, when the pair met on the set of the television series La Embajada. They have been living together in Madrid since 2019.

In an interview with elPeriodico, Chino opened up about what surprised him most about Úrsula when they first started dating.

“To me, the energy that Úrsula has, especially to face bad moments or things that she does not like… she has that internal fire, a spark that can do anything,” he said years ago. “It lifts everyone’s spirits. It is one of her dazzling aspects. And then there is her versatility as an actress and her professionalism. She is a wonderful woman.”