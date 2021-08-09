Úrsula Corberó graces the cover of Vogue Spain

Úrsula Corberó is the latest celebrity to grace the cover of Vogue Spain.

For the magazine’s September issue, the Money Heist actress is wearing a gorgeous LOEWE gown that sparkles from head to toe. As she stands in shallow water surrounded by jagged rocks and a setting sun, her Mona Lisa smile is complimented by the deep emerald green peeking through on the black dress.

Corberó couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to be featured on such a prestigious publication, posting the stunning cover shot to Instagram and thanking the magazine and her entire team for making this possible.

“Thank you to life for allowing me to do what I love and continue to fulfill my dreams,” she wrote in Spanish. “Thank you very much @voguespain for this spectacular #VogueSeptember cover.”

According to Vogue Spain, September is the January of the fashion world, representing a new start and fresh ideas. The publication calls their latest issue “an opportunity to renew and look to the future with your head held high,” which is why they chose Corberó for the cover.

“Just like last year, September is an opportunity to send a global message through our pages,” the article reads. “All editions of Vogue come together under the motto New Beginnings with a clear idea: It’s always the perfect time to start a new phase.”

And that’s exactly what the cover star is doing in her career as she transcends from her Spanish fanbase onto a bigger stage, taking the entire world by storm.

Úrsula’s next role will be starring alongside Henry Golding and Samara Weaving in the GI Joe spin-off, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. Expected to be one of the biggest blockbusters this summer, this marks Corberó’s first big Hollywood break, playing the movie’s villain.

Of course, Corberó’s big break came from her starring role in Netflix’s Money Heist, which is heading into its fifth season on September 3. This means fans will be able to see the star on the big screen, small screen, and now, on the cover of Vogue.

