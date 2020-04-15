‘Money Heist’ actress Úrsula Corberó reveals Netflix’s most popular show’s secrets

There’s no denying the popularity and love that fans worldwide feel for the Netflix show Money Heist (aka La Casa de Papel). From its twists and turns to its iconic characters (like Tokio and Nairobi), we’ve been left spellbound by the ultra popular Spanish show and simply cannot get enough of it. One of the shows most well known breakout stars has been actress Úrsula Corberó, who portrays Tokio on the show.

Tokio is a fierce #bosschica who fights for what she believes in. And due to Úrsula’s characterization of the role, we can’t get enough of her either — especially when she shares behind-the-scenes moments with the cast and crew. Despite all the drama on the show, it’s incredible to see that the cast is always finding ways to have fun!