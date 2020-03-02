Loading the player...

Fashion icon-in-the-making: ‘Money Heist’ actress Ursula Corbero sets trends with her edgiest looks

The ‘La Casa de Papel’ actress is always wearing the hottest fashions

By Mirtle Peña

Money Heist (aka La Case de Papel) is one of Netflix’s most popular shows — and no one is more popular that Spanish actress Ursula Corbero who plays the character of Tokyo in the series. From the moment that Ursula broke out onto screen’s everywhere, there was no denying her star power, something that transfers into her red carpet looks and her street fashion. The 30-year-old actress loves to wear some of today’s hottest fashion and can be seen all over social media rocking it like no other. Whether something ultra edgy or something beautifully glamorous, Ursula is as versatile as the characters she plays.

