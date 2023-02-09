Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson have been friends since the ‘90s

Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson are two incredibly popular actors, with devoted fanbases of their own. Pascal has starred in some of the largest franchises in the world, from “Star Wars” to “Game of Thrones” and now “The Last Of Us.” Sarah Paulson has made a career in TV and film, starring in shows like “American Horror Story” and films like “Ocean’s 8” and “Carol”. Even though the two haven’t worked much together, they’ve been friends since the ‘90s.

Paulson and Pascal at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

In a conversation transcribed in Interview Magazine, Paulson and Pascal shared that they’d known eachother since 1993. “Do you have at least two questions? Have you done your research?“ asked Pascal playfully. ”I’ve known you since I was 18, is that enough research? I think that’s enough research,” said Paulson.

Pascal shared that Paulson welcomed him into her friend group when he first moved to New York. “I was really lucky because my first friend at NYU lived in Brooklyn, Kristen, and went to high school with you, so your guys’ posse kind of adopted me,” he said. When Paulson asked him if he remembered their friends, Pascal said that he did. “I remember everybody! There are a couple of things that I probably shouldn’t say about all of us — we were 18-year-olds in New York City in 1993. [But] I remember all of us going to the Upper East Side. I insisted that we all go see that movie Fearless,” he said.

Paulson and Pascal at the 2016 SAG Awards After Party

The two shared that when Paulson moved to LA, they stopped talking as frequently but not due to any dramatic reasons. “I think we went through a period where we didn’t talk as much, but it was never because we were fighting,” said Paulson.

Most recently, the two starred in a new “Saturday Night Live” skit. In it, they play teachers in a school, whose students have no clear boundaries and are obsessed with them and their relationship, labeling them as their mommy and daddy.