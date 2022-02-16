Pedro Pascal says fans won’t be disappointed by ‘The Last of Us’ TV show

Pedro Pascal is confident in “The Last of Us,” his new HBO series. In an interview, Pascal said he was confident on the series and the work they were doing.

In an interview with Neelix, a German magazine, Pascal spoke about the project, which has been kept under wraps since production started. When asked if he feels pressured over the role and the series, Pascal said: “I think the cinematic adaptation can more than live up to the original game. I have absolutely no doubts that we won’t disappoint fans of the game or new viewers alike.”

Pascal also spoke about his work in the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” and how people who’ve seen his performances will have something new in “The Last of Us.” “Shooting has already started and it’s so much fun and something completely new for me and a great opportunity to show my fans a different side to me,” he said.

“The Last of Us” is one of HBO’s most awaited series, and it’s one that the company has invested a lot of money in. According to IGN, episodes cost about $10 million each, making it the largest project that’s shooting in Canada. The 10 episode series is set 20 years after the world has been destroyed by a virus. Joel (Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14 year old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and to deliver her to the Fireflies, an organization that’s working on developing a cure to the virus.