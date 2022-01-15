Leslie Grace shows first look of ‘Batgirl’ costume

Leslie Grace has given fans a first look at “Batgirl,” the upcoming superhero film coming to HBO Max. Leslie stars as Barbara Gordon, the titular heroine.

The post features a photo of Leslie wearing the Batgirl suit, an exciting moment for fans of the character, who’ve long been waiting for the film.“I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.” - Batgirl, Year One,” Leslie captioned the post.

The film will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and it stars J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, and Michael Keaton, an exciting cast made out of franchise veterans and newcomers. J.K. Simmons starred as Jim Gordon in the “Justice League”, while Michael Keaton memorably played Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s “Batman.” Fraser is rumored to be playing Firefly, the film’s villain.

The plot of “Batgirl” is being kept under wraps, but Barbara Gordon has had a long run as Batgirl in the comic books. Barbara is the daughter of Jim Gordon, the police commissioner of Gotham City and long-time ally of Batman. She was portrayed by Alicia Silverstone in the film “Batman & Robin.” “Batgirl” marks the first film where Batgirl will have a story centered on herself.