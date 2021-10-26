‘Batgirl’: Brendan Fraser plays role of supervillain in Leslie Grace’s new film

Brendan Fraser is about to become a supervillain in the upcoming ‘Batgirl’ movie! The Hollywood star is starring in the highly anticipated film alongside Leslie Grace.

Loading the player...

The 52-year-old actor will play the famous character Firefly, and while the storyline is still under wraps, it seems the ‘Mummy’ star is a perfect fit for the Warner Bros and DC project, now that he is enjoying quite the career resurgence.

Streaming exclusively on HBO Max, the film will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, best known for ‘Bad Boys for Life’ and is set to be released in 2022.

©DC Comics





Leslie Grace will star as Barbara Gordon, the main character, and daughter of Commissioner Gordon, first introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane. With J.K. Simmons reprising his role of Commissioner Gordon following his portrayal of the character in ‘Justice League.’

The actress previously took to social media to reveal the news with her fans and followers, writing, “I am BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon, your #Batgirl!”

©DC Comics





She also admitted how grateful she is to portray the iconic character, adding, “I cannot believeeee what I‘m writing rn… THANK YOU DC for welcoming to the family! I’m ready to give her all I‘ve got!”

Fraser recently appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s film ‘No Sudden Move,’ and has more projects about to be released, including Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’ and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.