‘Euphoria’ stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike confirm romance, share kiss pic

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike shared a photo of the two kissing, confirming the rumors of their romance. Fike shared the photo on his Instagram stories while Schafer shared a clip of him laughing as she played with their food.
The photo, shared on Fike’s Instagram story, shows the two kissing over some dessert. On top, Fike wrote “Happy birthday happy birthday.” Schafer shared a clip of Fike on the same outing. In it, he’s looking at her and laughing as she plays with her food.
Schafer and Fike met on the set of Euphoria, the hit HBO series. The two quickly sparked rumors of romance after being photographed holding hands as they left a restaurant together. Schafer and Fike star in Euphoria as Jules and Elliott. While Schafer has been a part of the series since its first season, in 2019, Fike is a new addition to the cast, and one end of a love triangle between the characters of Jules, Elliott and Rue, played by Zendaya.
Fike, primarily known for his work as a musician, has fit in perfectly to the series. In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, he gushed over how excited he was to be a part of such a big show on television. “I was surprised to be there. I was standing there, like, ‘Why am I here? Why would anybody invite me to hang out with these people?’” he said. “But it became really clear that there was a spot for me. They’re just wonderful people.”
Euphoria was recently renewed for a third season. The success of the show has been such that HBO renewed it despite the fact that season two is still airing. “Sam [Levinson], Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, in a statement.
Euphoria releases new episodes on Sundays, at 9PM eastern time.