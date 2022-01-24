HBO’s award-winning hit show Euphoria is back with its second season after pandemic-related delays and scheduling conflicts; however, something that hasn’t stopped is the money flowing into the stars’ bank accounts.

The dark teen drama, released in 2019, is raging among TV viewers obsessed with the plot, the glitter-filled party aesthetic, and the talented cast. While the actors grow popularity, more people are curious to know more about their lives. Therefore, the research team at Essential Living analyzed the success of Euphoria’s biggest stars, including their net worth, social followings, previous acting credits, and how they found their initial fame.

Here is how the wealthiest and most successful Euphoria stars ranked: