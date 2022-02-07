Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira opens up about the pressure of being ‘this person who loves themselves’

Barbie Ferreira is opening up about the pressures of being in the public eye and navigating body positivity, calling out the “backhanded compliments” that she receives, from online users who pressure her into being “this person who ‘loves themselves’.”

The ‘Euphoria’ star who plays Kat Hernandez in the popular HBO show, discussed the assumptions that people make about her, revealing during a recent interview that “It’s not radical for me to be wearing a crop top.”

Barbie explained that people automatically assume that she is confident for expressing herself through clothes, and she thinks those comments are “backhanded compliments.”

She explained, “It’s so funny that people just assume that. What — did I say that? I never said that. You guys just say that. You posted that on me.”

Barbie’s character in ‘Euphoria’ also shows the issues that surround body positivity, with Kat struggling with beauty standards and society’s insistence to love herself.

The star revealed that filming these scenes on the second season of the series has been therapeutic for her: “I feel like I had a lot of things come up emotionally because of the pandemic, and putting some of that into this season was therapeutic for me.”

She concluded by saying, “I hope other people [watching] can also feel the same way and release the pressure of being perfect and happy all the time. Because that just doesn’t exist.”