Pedro Pascal reveals the role that ‘changed his life’

Pedro Pascal was one of this year’s biggest performers. After starring in some of the biggest TV shows, Pascal starred in “The Last of Us,” a role that earned him acclaim and more notoriety than ever. In a new interview, Pascal discussed his career and his love for Almodovar, including a revelation of the role he’s most thankful for.

Pascal has been an actor for most of his life, appearing in theater productions, films, and TV series. But before he was a household name, he’d spent plenty of time working in small parts that provided him with no significant recognition. When asked about the role that meant most to him “emotionally or creatively,” Pascal’s answer was clear.

“The role that changed my life was in Game of Thrones,” he said to Vanity Fair. Pascal played Oberyn Martell and was introduced in season four, quickly becoming one of the standout characters of a series packed with a vast cast of memorable performers. Pascal praised the show’s creators for trusting him with the role and taking a chance on him, providing him with the opportunity to explore bigger and better parts.

“I will always credit its creators for taking a chance on someone who had nothing but unknown theater credits and episodic television on their résumé. I still awe at the opportunity that was handed to me by David Benioff, Dan Weiss, and Carolyn Strauss. Without Thrones, I would not have had Narcos, The Mandalorian, or The Last of Us,” he said.

Pedro Pascal’s love for Pedro Almodovar

In his interview, Pascal also opened up about his love of the Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, with whom he worked on the short film “Strange Way of Life.”

“I think his movies are effortlessly dangerous—in color, in story, in performance, in their sense of humor and drama,” said Pascal. He said that meeting Almodovar felt “like meeting a king and a family member. He was easy to relate to and easy to worship.”

“I miss and think of him every day.”

