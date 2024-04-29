Ricky Martin’s ex, Jwan Yosef, is vacationing in Venice with friends

Ricky Martin and his two sons, Valentino and Matteo, are touring Japan. Meanwhile, Martin’s ex-husband, Jwan Yosef, is enjoying art and adventure with his friends at the Biennale, an international art exhibition in Venice, Italy. Jwan, an artist himself, has been sharing glimpses of his happy days on social media.

Ricky Martin’s ex, Jwan Yosef, is vacationing in Venice

Jwan, who has an Instagram profile with almost 700 thousand followers, shared his love for Venice - one of Italy’s most beautiful and famous cities. Jwan posted a video of his visit to the Biennale art exhibition and added the caption, “@labiennale 2024 🏹.”

Jwan, 39, was spotted looking extremely happy in the company of his friends, who are also closely associated with the world of art. During his visit to the Veneto region, the artist explored several art exhibitions, savored the local cuisine, and took leisurely walks through the city streets.

These trips took place nine months after Jwan Yosef publicly announced his separation from Ricky Martin, with whom he was married for six years and shared two children, Lucia (5) and Renn (4). Despite the separation challenges, Ricky and Jwan have handled things well.

In September of last year, just two months after announcing their breakup, they finalized their divorce peacefully and amicably. According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, both parties signed a written agreement to avoid any conflict or friction.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

In addition to this, in an interview with Telemundo, Ricky said that none of his four children ever saw them argue. “My children never saw a fight between Jwan and me,” said the singer. “That’s why it’s like, ‘Are they going to get divorced? Are they going to separate? How?’ because we resolved the differences with a good talk, maybe in our room,” said the star of Palm Royale ( Apple TV+). “When we told them (our children), it was like, ‘Well, dad, are you okay? Are you happy? is this the decision? Don’t do it for us, we are fine,’” he said about the reaction of his two eldest sons, Matteo and Valentino, 15. As for Lucía and Renn, the little ones they had during their marriage, both the artist and the singer share in raising the children.