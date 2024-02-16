Isabela Merced opens up about ‘Superman’ and ‘The Last of Us’

To say that it’s a big year for Isabela Merced is an understatement. The 22 year old actress has just starred in her first superhero film alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, and is now primed to make an ever bigger splash as a part of the cast of “The Last of Us” season 2 and “Superman: Legacy.”

©GettyImages



Merced and her co-stars at the premiere of ‘Madame Web’

This week, Merced attended the premiere of “Madame Web,” where she discussed the film and her career with different journalists. She revealed that in the coming months she’d be working on both “Superman: Legacy” and “The Last of Us,” a movie and a TV show that will be taking up a lot of her time. When discussing “The Last of Us,” she said that she’d already begun working on it. “That was just me and Bella [Ramsey] the whole day, and then Craig Mazin was directing. He is phenomenal. I am a huge fan. Like, we geek out about a lot of things. I taught them how to play spades. We had just the best time. I’m excited to get back there — I’m going back there tomorrow,” she said to Variety.

In March, she’ll join production of “Superman: Legacy,” another exciting project where she’s playing Hawkgirl. “The paint job is impeccable,” she said of the iconic helmet the hero wears. “I hope they finalized it — I don’t know. You never know with James Gunn (the director), he could always change his mind last minute, and we would respect him for that.”

©GettyImages



Merced plays one of Madame Web’s main characters

Merced on the importance of young Latinos seeing themselves onscreen

Merced is proud and happy to be where she is. It’s a responsibility that she doesn’t take lightly. “I look at my nieces, I look at my little cousins, and this idea they have of me. I just feel like as long as I carry myself in a great way and do my absolute best, in an authentic way, I can be somewhat of a role model,” she said. “That sounds weird to say, but I hope so. I’ve just gotta do my best because then Hollywood will realize we can keep giving these Latinos opportunities and then more will be able to do it.”